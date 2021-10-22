What Are Prop Guns? Read More About How They Work & The Damage They Can Do

On October 22, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The incident also injured the director of the movie, Joel Souza. Hutchins, 42, the director of photography, was soon airlifted by a helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital where she was announced dead. Sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios informed, "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives," as quoted by the Associated Press.

The incident has triggered a widespread debate on the use of firearms on film sets with filmmaker James Cullen Bressack saying that he will never use airsoft and rubber guns in his movies after the tragic incident. Here's all you need to know about prop guns — what are they and how do they work.

What are prop guns?

Prop guns include both real guns and toy guns that are used in films and on television. A prop gun is usually loaded with a blank that generates a muzzle flash and an explosive sound like any normal gunshot, and the firearm experiences a recoil capable of cycling its action, but without shooting a projectile i.e. a bullet or shot. While blanks are less dangerous than live ammunition, they are far from harmless, and can in fact be fatal. Besides the hot combustion gases, any objects in the cartridge itself or the barrel will be propelled at high velocity and can cause injury or death at close range like in the case of actor Jon-Erik Hexum, who died during the filming of the series Golden Opportunity in 1984.

Deaths on sets due to prop guns

While shooting for the series Golden Opportunity, one of the scenes filmed that day called for Hexum's character to load bullets into a .44 Magnum handgun, so he was provided with a functional gun and blanks. Hexum became restless and impatient during the delay and began playing around to lighten the mood. He had unloaded all but one (blank) round, spun it, and — simulating Russian roulette — he put the revolver to his right temple and pulled the trigger. He died six days later.

Bruce Lee's son Brandon Lee was killed while filming a scene for the 1994 film The Crow when a .44-caliber S&W Model 629 revolver was used as a prop that contained a squib load i.e. a bullet accidentally stuck in the gun barrel, was fired with a blank cartridge, which propelled the lodged bullet down the barrel. In Lee’s case, however, the gun was improperly loaded.

