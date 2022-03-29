What Happened Backstage After Will Smith's Slap Incident At Oscars 2022? Here's Everything

Oscars 2022 managed to garner a lot of attention from the global audience not just for the honours the artists received for their craft but also for the unpleasant slap incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. The feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock became the major highlight of Oscars 2022. Will Smith lost his cool in the ceremony and slapped Chris Rock after the latter joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Videos of Smith hitting the American Comedian are doing rounds on social media, leaving fans shocked and surprised. The slap controversy has become a point of discussion for the past few hours.

Several well-known faces from the Hollywood film fraternity have reacted to the incident, including the Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, Billie Eilish, Nicole Kidman, and many others. Here, we have the backstage and aftermath reactions to Will Smith's on-stage confrontation with Chris Rock.

Backstage reactions to Will Smith's slap incident

The audience who witnessed the slap was clearly stunned by the incident with many trying to interpret and understand the situation. As per the reports of THR, there were a lot of reactions unfolding around the infamous slap. As soon as the incident occurred, many people backstage including Kevin Costner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anthony Hopkins, Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, and others reacted to it. Reportedly, the room "went very quiet," and "Everyone was like, ‘What the f**k is happening?! Did that just happen?! Oh my God!’ People were gasping." Moreover, during the commercial break, Smith was seen being comforted by many celebrities including Tyler Perry, Bradley Cooper, and fellow nominee Denzel Washington with whom he was having an immediate discussion along with his publicist and others.

The Academy Awards CEO Dawn Hudson and David Rubin never returned to their seats in the audience. When the show went to a commercial break, the Academy’s outgoing CEO and the president, along with the Academy’s press spokesperson, looked “as serious as could be,” and “walked very, very fast into a private room with Meredith,” revealed one of the sources. "There were tons of people there,” reports another source. People who have presented the award usually return to the green room, but Chris Rock did not do so following the completion of the best documentary Oscar presentation to Questlove for Summer of Soul.

For the unversed, Will Smith apologised for his actions while receiving the Academy Award for best actor for King Richard, he also took to his official Instagram handle and penned a letter for his violent behaviour towards Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022.

Here, take a look-

Smith's actions have left fans and celebrities in splits with many supporting the actor's defence to protect his wife while others condemning him for his unjust reaction.

Image: AP