What Happened To 22 In 'Soul'? Does She Find Her Spark In The Great Before?

Pixar has impressed the audience with its family movie, Soul, which tells the story of a middle school music teacher Joe Gardner. He gets a chance to play a famous Jazz club in the town. However, a small mistake leads him to The Great Before, a place where new souls receive their personality before going to Earth. With determination to reach his goal, Joe joins hands with 22, who does not understand having a human experience. As Joe teaches her about everything unknown, he unravels some answers to the significant questions in life. The movie is delightful for kids and adults alike. However, the imaginative concept has confused some of them as many of them couldn't understand the ending. So, read on to know what happened to 22 in Soul.

What happened to 22 in Soul?

As Joe dies falling into the pit hole, he has to give 22 her spark to get back his life on Earth. For his purpose, the musician makes 22 understand that she has not achieved the target. After he returns, Joe realises his mistake and plans to track her down. Eventually, he finds her and tells that 22 is ready to live. Joe also assists her to the portal, which allows her to begin her life. As Joe realises that he might not be able to return in his body, he tells 22 that it is okay. Joe assures her that he has lived his life and wants to give her a chance to do the same.

He steps away to go back to The Great Before for spending Eternity there. However, one of the Jerrys stops him on the way, telling him that he has inspired them to the extent that they want to give him another chance to live. So, they plan to send him back to Earth, lauding his deeds.

As Jerry asks how he will spend his life ahead, Joe becomes unsure of responding and tells he will live every minute of it. So, his experience with 22 has taught him about the spark, which does not relate to a purpose. But it comes with the way one lives their life. In the end, 22 also gets to go to Earth, just as Joe.

Who plays 22 in Soul?

Tina Fey does the voice of 22 in Pixar's Soul. She is a soul trapped in the Great Before. So, Joe helps her get back her spark.

