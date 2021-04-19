What Happened To Black Rob? Know About Former 'Bad Boy' Rapper's Cause Of Death

American rapper and former Bad Boy artist Black Rob has passed away. The news of his death was confirmed by New York radio personality DJ Self on Saturday, April 17 and the reason that was given for his death was kidney failure. A few weeks ago, Black Rob had revealed in a video that he is suffering from several ailments over the past 5 years. In the video that later on went viral, Black Rob was seen in a hospital while he admitted that he has been struggling financially due to rising hospital bills. A Go Fund Me page was also created in order to financially help him out. Here is a look at what happened to Black Rob and what is the cause of his death.

Black Rob’s cause of death

TMZ reported that Black Rob passed away due to kidney failure at the age of 51. DJ Self confirmed the news in an Instagram post grieving the loss of Black Rob. The rapper was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta. People on social media were shaken by the news and took to their respective Twitter handles to mourn the loss of the rapper.

What happened to Black Rob?

Attention was drawn to Black Rob's declining health after a video of him went viral on the internet. On April 11, a video was shared on DJ Self's Instagram page in which the rapper gave the audience updates about his health. He shared that he has been dealing with several ailments for 5 years. He said that he has gone through 4 strokes and he is in pain and finding it difficult to cope with his health. He also revealed his poor financial conditions in the video and shared that he has no roof over his head and needs some blessing from the people. Fans were disheartened after hearing Black Rob's story and created a Go Fund Me page for him.

The rapper had suffered from a stroke back in 2015 and the numerous strokes added with kidney failure was the cause of his death.

Who is Black Rob?

Black Rob is an American rapper hailing from New York City and shot to fame after the massive success of his single Whoa that released in 2000 and went on to become a part of Billboard Hot 100 at number 43. One of his biggest breakthroughs was when he was signed by P. Diddy’s label record Bad Boy. He has also made appearances on music albums by Puff Daddy and The Notorious B.I.G. The rapper was sentenced to over seven years in prison in 2006 after he failed to appear in court for the hearing of his sentencing on a charge of grand theft in 2004. The rapper had pleaded guilty and had admitted to possessing over $6000 worth of jewellery in a hotel. He was released from prison in May 2010. The rapper has 4 music albums to his name including The Black Rob Report, Game Tested, Streets Approved, with his last album Genuine Article releasing in 2015.

