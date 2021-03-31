What Happened To Brooke Shields? Know How She Is Recovering From A Leg Injury

Actor Brooke Shields who has worked in several popular films like Alice, Sweet Alice, Pretty Baby, and The Blue Lagoon is recently hitting the headlines because of her injury. Brooke Shield has broken her leg in an injury. For the people wondering about what happened to Brooke Shields?

On February 22 this year, actor Brooke Shields shared a video on her Instagram account in which she can be walking with crutches. Through the video, she announced that she broke her femur in a fall while exercising on a balance board. In an interview with People magazine, Brooke Shields described how she spent weeks in the hospital while going through multiple surgeries. In the interview, she said that she wasn't able to feel her legs and was afraid that she has become paralyzed. The actor had to undergo surgery to insert two metal rods in her legs. However, she had to go through a lot of hardships during her surgeries as her femur popped out of the right place and she required another five rods and a metal plate to secure everything. When she returned home, she developed a staph infection which required another surgery.

Recently, she shared photos of herself recovering from the hospital. The actor wrote, "I’ve come a long way since this, but the journey is just beginning". Several fans wrote that Brooke is a fighter while several others prayed that she recovers soon enough. Several fans also wrote that Shields is an inspiration for them to overcome any difficulties in life. Check out some of the reactions below.

Furthermore, towards the end, The Blue Lagoon actor said that this might be the first time she felt as if she doesn't have any power. The actor added that during her recovery, the feeling of helplessness was very shocking to her. At last, she said that her journey of recovery has been excruciatingly painful and encouraged everyone to believe in themselves to get through any hardships in life and there's no other way to live life than to fight.

