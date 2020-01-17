What Happened To Carol On 'Last Man Standing'? Is There A New Carol?

Fox's Last Man Standing's much-awaited eight-season premiered on January 2, 2020, and has completed 6 successful episodes till now. There are a lot of things that the makers have changed in the eighth season of the show, but one such question, in particular, took the internet by storm. The audiences are inquisitive about Carol's appearance in season eight.

What happened to Carol on Last Man Standing?

Carol was introduced during the second season of Last Man Standing and quickly became good friends with Vanessa Baxter played by Nancy Travis. During the show's sixth season, she took a job in California, leaving Chuck, played by Jonathan Adams, by himself in Colorado. The role of Carol was played by actor Erika Alexander till the sixth season of the show. However, Alexander was replaced by Tisha Campbell who played the role of Carol in the seventh season of the show.

There has been no official confirmation made by the makers of the show about Carol's character in season 8 of Last Man Standing. Multiple episodes of the show have already been aired and there is no mention of Carol, whatsoever, in the show until yet. Thus, it will be interesting to see if the makers decide on introducing Carol back in the show and if they do so, will Tisha Campbell play the role of Carol or will the audiences get to see a new Carol on Last Man Standing's the eighth season.

As of now, Last Man Standing's cast comprises Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, Vanessa, Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, Kristin, Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, Mandy, Christoph Sanders as Mike’s charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy’s husband, Kyle Anderson, Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, Ryan Vogelson, Jonathan Adams as Mike’s neighbour and co-worker, Chuck Larabee, Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, Ed Alzate, and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa’s live-in foreign exchange student, Jen.

