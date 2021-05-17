What Happened To Dave Bautista? Why Did He Exit From 'GOTG 3'? Find Out

Several fans of the former WWE fighter Dave Bautista are wondering about him after the latest news updates related to him released on the internet. Recently, Dave announced that he is no longer part of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. This announcement grabbed plenty of headlines and even fans mourned his exit. GOTG 3 director James Gunn also reacted to the news.

What happened to Dave Bautista?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe reached a new height with the success of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. As the Avengers franchise came to an end, MCU heads decided to develop separate shows and films about its characters and explore several other timelines. One such timeline will be explored in the upcoming James Gunn directed the film, Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

But this film will not include fan favourite character Drax a.k.a. Dave Bautista. Dave essayed the role of in the previous instalments and the role cemented his career in Hollywood after gaining immense success in the WWE ring. Dave Bautista confirmed his absence from GOTG 3 in a tweet. In his tweet, Dave joked about how he will 54-year-old when the film releases.

Director James Gunn confirmed his exit from the film and also sent an emotional message to Dave. While responding to Dave’s tweet, James wrote that there is no Drax without him and nobody could ever replace him. Gunn concluded his tweet by saying that he wholeheartedly supports Bautista’s acting choices as he continues to pave his way in the industry.

There’s no Drax for me without you, buddy! You ARE the MCU’s Drax the Destroyer and, as far as I’m concerned, could never be replaced. And you have the right to do whatever you want with your acting choices! ❤️ @DaveBautista https://t.co/Mn5uNRVUvN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2021

Talking about life outside MCU, Dave Bautista recently starred in Zack Snyder’s film Army of the Dead. The zombie heist film also stars Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana del la Reguera, Theo Rossi, and a few others. The film released in the US on May 14 and will soon be available on Netflix for streaming. Apart from Army of the Head, Dave Bautista has also been cast Knives Out 2.

Knives Out was one of the most successful films of 2019. The whodunnit starred Hollywood biggies like Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, and a few others. The film was directed by Rian Johnson and performed well globally. According to Deadline’s report, Dave Bautista is one of the first people to be cast in the sequel. The film will once again star Daniel Craig as he reprises his role as private detective Benoit Blanc.

IMAGE: DAVE BAUTISTA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.