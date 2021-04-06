What Happened To DMX Rapper? Know More About The Rapper's Health

American singer and actor Earl Simmons, popularly known as DMX, is currently on life support after suffering a massive heart attack. The 50-year-old rapper was rushed to the hospital immediately after he suffered from a heart attack on Friday, April 2. The initial reports said that one of the reasons for the attack might be a drug overdose. So here is a report of what happened to DMX.

What happened to DMX rapper?.

DMX's lawyer Murray Richman told TMZ that the rapper has been battling with substance abuse for years now and has also been in rehab for multiple periods for the same. He shared that his family is not clear whether the heart attack was brought on by a drug overdose. The rapper is currently clinging to his life in a hospital in White Plains, New York and is surrounded by his family. The media outlet reported that the rapper is in a dire condition and is still in the ICU and is connected to life support.

His family released a statement to the public that read, "On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues. We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges."

DMX Rapper's health update

A report by TMZ revealed that the rapper overdosed at around 11 pm on Friday, April 2 and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The paramedics tried to resuscitate him for 30 minutes on Friday night on the way to the hospital during which DMX was deprived of oxygen for an extended period of time. The doctors claimed that the lack of oxygen has severely affected his brain and is currently in a vegetative state with little to no brain activity. According to the outlet, a family member revealed that his condition does not look good and the doctors are worried that he may not pull through.

According to Daily Mail, DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom was spotted being overcome with emotions and being embraced by the rapper's ex-wife Tashera Simmons. The rapper is the father of 15 kids and according to TMZ, some of his children are visiting him in the hospital for what seems to be a final goodbye. The rapper's health continues to remain grave and dire for the last several days post his hospitalisation. They also reported that the hospital is only allowing one person to visit him at a time in accordance with the COVID-19 safety restrictions.

DMX's family hold a vigil praying for his health

Hundreds of people including his fans, family members and close friends have gathered outside the hospital and are chanting his name and praying for him. His fans were spotted bringing bright colourful balloons with DMX written on it and some were also found wearing t-shirts embellished with his name and were chanting "DMX! DMX!" in the emotional vigil.

(Promo Image Courtesy: DMX Instagram)