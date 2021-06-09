What Happened To Frenemies? Know About Trisha Paytas And Ethan Klein's Podcast

Started in September 2020, Frenemies was a collaborative podcast between Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein. The two YouTube personalities had a history of feuds with one another but developed an unlikely friendship during the course of the podcast that ran on the H3H3 channel. However, the show is now suddenly getting cancelled after the 39th episode as Paytas and Klein are having differences.

What happened to Frenemies podcast?

Towards the end of the latest Frenemies podcast, Trisha Paytas said to co-host Ethan Klein that she didn't like a fan advice segment that they were about to begin. She accused Ethan of 'recycling' ideas from his other podcast. Paytas even accused him of gaslighting her by telling her how she feels. She revealed that she doesn't get input on who is hired on the crew of the podcast, with Ethan clarifying that the team is employees of his production company.

The conversation between Trish Paytas and Ethan Klein then turned towards money. The former expressed her concern with the extra 5 per cent that the latter takes from Frenemies, which he said is used for production costs. She said that she would like Ethan to be more transparent with her about money. Ethan called it "beyond reasonable" and tried to tell Trisha that she was angry and upset, who then asked him to end the episode.

Hours later, Trisha Paytas informed the fans that she is stepping down from the Frenemies podcast. She shared her feelings via Twitter. Ethan Klein also responded to the news. Check out their tweets below.

Nothing about this situation is anything I wanted. I don’t want crew members to ever feel disrespected. I didn’t want to leave the show. Leave the friendship with Ethan. Like none of this feels good and none of this benefits me — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 9, 2021

I don’t want enemies !!!!! With anyone. Hence me leaving a show that gave me a platform and promotions for my passion projects. It would have benefited ME to stay but ppl felt disrespected by me , so I chose to leave. Because that’s not fair to them — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 9, 2021

Once again NONE OF THIS FEELS GOOD. it’s spiraling and escalating. And it’s no longer in my control. So I have to just leave it be. Think what you want , I’ve said my piece and I shouldn’t have even been tweeting tonight. I was trying to stay offline but... — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 9, 2021

I’ve been unpopular my whole life and I don’t mind going back to it. Sorry if I disappointed y’all. But I have nothing else to say — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 9, 2021

Ethan Klein's response on Frenemies being ended

i am honestly gutted over this whole thing, trisha's video this morning was a total surprise to me. I dont really know what more I can say or do. Im very sorry to all the fans of frenemies, I know how much it meant to everyone, I did everything I humanly could to save it — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 8, 2021

At the end of the day, Frenemies was a beautiful experiment that I will always cherish. I've learned and grown so much from the experience and have Trisha to thank for that. She's been a dear friend of mine throughout, and I'll always be grateful for all she's done for us. ✌️&💕 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 9, 2021

IMAGE: A STILL FROM FRENEMIES

