What Happened To Frenemies? Know About Trisha Paytas And Ethan Klein's Podcast

What happened to Frenemies is a rising question as host Trisha Paytas has quit her podcast with Ethan Klein. Read ahead for detailed information.

Started in September 2020, Frenemies was a collaborative podcast between Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein. The two YouTube personalities had a history of feuds with one another but developed an unlikely friendship during the course of the podcast that ran on the H3H3 channel. However, the show is now suddenly getting cancelled after the 39th episode as Paytas and Klein are having differences. 

What happened to Frenemies podcast?

Towards the end of the latest Frenemies podcast, Trisha Paytas said to co-host Ethan Klein that she didn't like a fan advice segment that they were about to begin. She accused Ethan of 'recycling' ideas from his other podcast. Paytas even accused him of gaslighting her by telling her how she feels. She revealed that she doesn't get input on who is hired on the crew of the podcast, with Ethan clarifying that the team is employees of his production company.

The conversation between Trish Paytas and Ethan Klein then turned towards money. The former expressed her concern with the extra 5 per cent that the latter takes from Frenemies, which he said is used for production costs. She said that she would like Ethan to be more transparent with her about money. Ethan called it "beyond reasonable" and tried to tell Trisha that she was angry and upset, who then asked him to end the episode. 

Hours later, Trisha Paytas informed the fans that she is stepping down from the Frenemies podcast. She shared her feelings via Twitter. Ethan Klein also responded to the news. Check out their tweets below.

Ethan Klein's response on Frenemies being ended

 

