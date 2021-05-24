What Happened To Geeta In 'Army Of The Dead'? Did She Survive The Crash? Find Out

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is finally available for everyone to watch on Netflix. With the release of the movie, fans have been in awe of the story but are confused about the ending. Huma Qureshi in Army of the Dead plays the role of Geeta, an Indian mother who tries to escape the quarantine camp along with her kids. The confusing end of the movie made fans curious about what happened to Geeta.

What happened to Geeta in Army of the Dead? (Spoilers ahead)

Geeta was aware of why the quarantine camps were made which is why she was desperate to run out of it. She ends up entering the zombie city in hope of getting money for bribery. Things don't go as planned when Geeta was captured by the Zombie King (Zeus). She was later on saved by Kate, who helps her escape in a helicopter along with Scott, and Marianne, after which Zeus attacks them. This is where Kate and Marianne get injured. On the other hand, Scott successfully puts a bullet in Zeus’ brain after being bitten by the Zombie King. The helicopter crash instantly kills Marianne, but Kate and Scott were able to survive the landing.

Fans saw what happened to everyone except Geeta. Everyone saw that Zeus did not kill her, neither they saw her coming out of the helicopter. One of the possible explanation would be that she was unconscious after the crash but this doesn't seem to be the case. Kate did look for everyone in the helicopter when she found Marianne's dead body after which she looked for her father and did not search for Geeta. It looks like Geeta did not survive the crash and died. Given that the last conversation between Kate and Scott (her father) was about the money and how it will help Geeta's children to get out of the camp, he doesn't mention Geeta at all which makes it clear that she didn't survive. Even after Kate shoots Scott in the head as he is about to turn into a zombie, she is not shown to be looking for Geeta.

A look at Army of the Dead cast

The Zack Snyder directorial features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt. The plot of the film revolves around a group of soldiers who decide to pull off a heist at a casino in Las Vegas during a zombie apocalypse. Watch the trailer here.

IMAGE: Still From Army of the Dead

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.