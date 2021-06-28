What Happened To Jackie Collins: Know The Cause Of This 77-year Old Novelist's Demise

Author Jackie Collins, who wrote countless amazing novels like Lovehead, The World is Full of Divorced Women and The Stud died in September 2015. Jackie even played roles in some British movies like The Safecracker and Intent to Kill. Recently, CNN even released a film called Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story which has put Jackie in the limelight again. Read on to know what happened to Jackie Collins and how did the 77-year old novelist and actor die.

What happened to Jackie Collins?

In a statement released by the Collins family to the People magazine, they revealed that Jackie ultimately died due to her six-and-a-half-year struggle with breast cancer. They said that it is with tremendous sadness that they announce the death of their beautiful, dynamic, and one-of-a-kind mother Jackie Collins, who died of breast cancer. Furthermore, they added that she lived a wonderfully full life and was adored by her family, friends, and millions of readers who she entertained over four decades. More to the point, they added that she was a true inspiration and she will continue to live on through her characters. Nearly seven years before her death, Jackie was first diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

Jackie in her last interview revealed how she truly felt about the diagnosis and how she was proud to have achieved so much despite looming darkness. She said that she isn’t sorry about anything she did and has written five books since the diagnosis. More to the point, she added that she hasn’t turned down any book tours, and no one even came to know about this diagnosis until she thought of coming out with it. Jackie said that she only wanted her family to know how much she cared about them and love being with them. She added that she loved playing with her grandkids and she was very proud of her daughters.

Previously in 2017, Deadline reported that Universal Pictures has acquired the rights to make a novel series based on her book Santangelo. However, no further reports regarding the project have been revealed yet. CNN’s latest original film Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story releases Sunday, June 27 at 9 p.m. EST. The documentary shows interviews, archival footage, family photographs, home movie, and audio recordings to show the life and work of Jackie Collins. The show is directed by Laura Fairrie and has a runtime of 1 hour 37 minutes.

IMAGE: STILL FROM LADY BOSS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.