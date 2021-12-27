As Hollywood mourns the death of Director-producer Jean-Marc who passed away at the age of 58, according to the Deadline reports, he died in his cabin outside Quebec City in Canada. His family and close friends are shocked to hear the news of his sudden death. Let us try to answer possible questions like- what happened to jean-marc Vallee and let us also go through jean-marc Vallee's best movies.

What happened to Jean-Marc Vallee?

Jean-Marc Vallee passed away suddenly at his cabin outside Quebec City as per the reports of the deadline, the cause of his death is not disclosed yet.

Jean-Marc Vallee movies and recognitions

After making 2005’s popular film “C.R.A.Z.Y.,” which was based on the life of one of his close friends, he directed the film “The Young Victoria,” which made him win three Academy Award nominations.

Some of his best works include“Cafe de Flore,” “Los Locos,” a Western written by and starring Mario Van Peebles, “Loser Love” and “Demolition,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The "Big Little Lies" director Jean-Marc Vallee

Big Little Lies is an HBO limited series that is based on the best selling books of Liane Moriarty, that stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley in pivotal roles, this dark comedy series revolves around the tale of three mothers whose seemingly perfect lives turn upside down following series of events.

Jean-Marc Vallée earned the DGA Award and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing in 2017 for the Big Little lies.

He was also associated with the HBO series, “Gorilla and the Bird,” which was based on a memoir by Zack McDermott about a public defender, but unfortunately, he left us before completing this project.

People's reaction to his sudden demise

As per the reports of the deadline, Jean-Marc's friend and Dallas Buyers Club producer Nathan Ross, in a statement said,

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Ross remembering his friend concluded by saying that "The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on".

As per the statement released by HBO

“Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth,”

He is no longer with us but will always be remembered for some of his best works.

