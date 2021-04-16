What Happened To JLo And ARod? Here Are Details About Their Much-talked-about Breakup

While Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodrigues's break up rumours have been one of the trending topics of discussion among fans on social media, the love birds have finally announced that they are parting ways with each other now. Since last month, there has been a lot of speculation about the It couple's relationship hitting rock bottom but neither of them had either confirmed or denied the rumours. If you too are wondering what happened to JLo and ARod, then read on to know about their much-talked-about breakup in detail.

Here's what happened to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodrigues's relationship

While hundreds and thousands of fans on social media have been raising concerns over what happened to JLo and ARod, the former couple recently made their breakup official with a joint statement to TODAY. In their joint statement, the ex celebrity couple set the record straight about being better off as friends than lovers. The singer-actor and former baseball shortstop also revealed continuing to work together and support one another in their shared projects and businesses.

They also opened up about wanting the best for each other and their respective children. They ended their statement by thanking everyone for extending their kind words and support to them. Thus, it has finally been confirmed that the JLo and ARod have called off their two-year-long engagement.

For the unversed, the news about Lopez and Rodrigues’s final breakup came two months after rumours that the former New York Yankees player cheated on his ladylove with the Southern Charm star, Madison LeCroy, did the rounds on social media. In Southern Charm's seventh season reunion episode back in February, Craig Conover claimed that his co-star flew to Miami to get laid with an unnamed married man who was a former Major League Baseball player. Soon fans were quick to join the dots and zero down to Alex Rodrigues. After being bombarded with questions about the same, Madison confirmed that she and JLo's fiancé had DM’d and FaceTimed. However, she denied ever being in a romantic relationship with him. All this while, the Hustlers actor had kept mum about the entire cheating controversy.

