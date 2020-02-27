What Happened To Lia Marie Johnson? All About The Singer's 'disturbing' Online Presence

Lia Marie Johnson is an American actor and singer. The actor gained much recognition after she appeared in the web series Kids react that won an Emmy award. Lia Marie Johnson launched her fourth single album Moonflower on November 23, 2019. The singer has been off late making headlines because of her social media presence. She is often seen doing live streams on social media.

Recently, Lia Marie Johnson scared her fans when the singer decided to do a live stream on Instagram while she was stoned. The singer was seen crying and speaking about a lady who comes to her and walks by her every day. She was seen repeating the same expression again and again.

What happened to Lia Marie Johnson?

Lia Marie Johnson was not active on social media for a long time after her YouTube video Lia Marie Johnson- Champagne(Audio). The actor then made a comeback on the internet with a live stream on May 8, 2019. Her fans noticed different behaviour and assumed that she was high on drugs.

Lia decided to give a reply to her fans and in her live stream on May 9, 2019, the singer mentioned that she was not high on anything. She added that it was just that her boyfriend left her and that as she has to keep going with other 'drugs' in place of her boyfriend. In the same live stream, fans then saw Lia Marie Johnson opening a pill bottle. She then continued to ramble about her drugs.

After this, there were several live streams conducted by Lia Marie Johnson that made her fans worry about what happened to Lia Marie Johnson. Later, on January 31, 2020, Lia Marie Johnson scared her fans so much through her live stream that some fans even called the police. Lia Marie Johnson, in her live stream, was even seen kissing a man. Later in the video, the same man was heard asking Johnson to not make the video go live or that would affect his work.

Following which, Lia Marie Johnson uploaded another live video and abused her fans for informing the police. Lia also told that she wanted to be left alone. Lia stepped into Hollywood at the age of 12, however, she gained recognition at the age of 15. The 24-year old is now gaining recognition again but in a negative manner as she is often seen making live streams after taking drugs or while consuming alcohol.

No one is aware of where is Lia Marie Johnson now, however, Lia Marie Johnson's Instagram is the only source of her online presence that too for only a limited time span.

