What Happened To Linda Evangelista? Here's What Went Wrong With Her CoolSculpting Surgery

Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista, who was once one of the most photographed celebs, has been living in "seclusion" ever since a non-surgical cosmetic procedure deformed her entire body.

The 90's era fashion model, who opened up about her surgery back in September 2021, via Instagram, recently revealed her entire struggle with the surgery along with some pictures. Here is what happened to her in 2016.

What happened to Linda Evangelista?

Linda Evangelista recently spoke with People for the cover story of its upcoming issue about the surgery that left her body disfigured and unrecognisable. She revealed how she has developed disfiguring lumps on her entire body after going through CoolSculpting, an FDA-approved fat-freezing treatment promoted as a noninvasive alternative to liposuction. The supermodel also shared a photo of what she looks like now.

The supermodel had seven sessions of CoolScultping surgery from August 2015 to February 2016. Within three months of the surgery, she began noticing some bulges under her chin, thighs, and upper back. These were the same areas that she wanted to shrink through the surgery. Not just were these areas growing, they also hardened and later turned numb. Evangelista revealed she tried to fix herself and began exercising and dieting, but reached nowhere. A few months later, she went to see a doctor who told her she was diagnosed with Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH) and no amount of dieting or exercise could help her.

Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH) is a rare side-effect that affects less than one percent of patients opting for CoolSculpting surgery. In PAH, the freezing process causes the affected fat tissue to thicken and expand. A rep from Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, the parent company of CoolSculpting, told the leading daily the procedure has been studied with over 100 publications and to date over 11 million treatments have been performed. Also, the rare side-effects such as PAH are well documented while providing information about CoolSculpting to patients and care providers.

Linda Evangelista sues CoolSculpting's parent company

In September 2021, Linda shared an Instagram post and penned her journey. The supermodel further mentioned she is filing a lawsuit against Zeltiq's CoolSculpting, claiming she was not informed about the possible side effects beforehand. She wrote, "I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised. It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently e d formed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries." "I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PHA, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures," the 53-year-old added.

Image: Instagram/@lindaevangelista