What Happened To Mariska Hargitay? Netizens Worried About This 'Law & Order' Actor

Actor Mariska Hargitay is known for playing bold roles in shows like Law & Order and Chicago Fire. Mariska Hargitay has been hitting the headlines recently for certain reasons. Read on to find out what happened to Mariska Hargitay.

What happened to Mariska Hargitay?

On May 19, 2021, Mariska Hargitay took to Instagram to share a photo in which she can be injured and bandaged at a hospital. She revealed that she broke her knee and is suffering from a torn ligament. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately.” Mariska Hargitay also revealed that luckily she doesn’t need surgery. She even used several hashtags like "Listen To Your Body," "Trust The Experts," "Stay Strong," "In Other Knee News," "Busting Perps With Busted Knees," "Brace Yourself," "Not The Bees Knees," "The Queen Bees Knees," and "You Should See The Other Guy." Take a look at the post below.

While Mariska Hargitay didn’t reveal the details about how she sustained the injuries but she indicated that they happened while she was at work. When hairstylist Mara Rozzak wrote, “ What!?!? You are such a trooper." Mariska replied, “Can you believe it??? While I was working.” Several other stars like Demi Lovato and Debra Messing also commented on her post and wished her a speedy recovery. Check out some of the comments below.

Mariska Hargitay is known for some very popular roles in shows like Downtown, In the Heat of the Night, and Law & Order. She even played roles in popular films like Lake Placid, Perfume and I am Evidence. She is currently playing her role of Olivia Benson in the show Law & Order: Organized Crime. Mariska also played role in a video game called True Crime: New York City, which was released in the year 2005. Mariska even starred in the music video of Taylor Swift’s popular song Bad Blood.

Promo Image: Mariska Hargitay’s Instagram

