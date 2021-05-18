What Happened To Nick Jonas On 'The Voice'? Find Out The Details Here

Nick Jonas was almost going to miss The Voice semi-finals which took place on Monday and the reason for it was him meeting with an accident. The Spaceman singer revealed on the episode about what happened to him. Read further to know details about Nick’s health and all that happened during the episode.

What happened to Nick Jonas on The Voice?

Nick Jonas revealed on the recent Monday, May 17, 2021 episode of The Voice that he took a "spill on a bike" over the weekend, which led to him having a cracked rib and also a few other bumps and cuts. The host of the show Carson Daly then asked him how he was feeling. To this Nick responded, “I'm feeling OK. I’ve been better but I’m doing alright… I wanted to go ahead and say (this) just in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am”.

Nick Jonas hasn’t shared any other details about his accident or fall. One of the other mentors on the show, Blake Shelton joked that this was just an attempt by Nick to get sympathy votes. The latter replied, “Blake, please don’t make me laugh too much because it hurts to laugh”.

The recent episode featured the top 9 contestants as they competed to get a spot in the upcoming finals week. All the participants got two opportunities each to showcase their talent, one was a solo while the other was a trio performance from the 1970s. The stakes were higher than ever as only half of the performances will survive. Blake Shelton said, “This is a crucial moment for everyone on the show this week. It's so weird to hear Carson say it's the semi-finals already. I feel like we're just starting”.

Who goes to finals week will be decided by the people of America now and they will be announced in the upcoming live episode on Tuesday at 8 pm EDT. The viewers will vote overnight after the Monday episode and out of the current 9 contestants, 5 will be chosen to go ahead to the finals. These five will include a member each from the four mentor’s teams as well as an instant-save wild card contestant.

Image: Nick Jonas' Instagram

