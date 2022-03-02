What Happened To Ralph Ahn? New Girl Actor Passes Away At 95

It was recently revealed that the notable American actor, Ralph Ahan who has been a part of numerous popular movies, passed away. He was 95. As per the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Korean American Federation of Los Angeles informed everyone of the demise of the actor.

Ralph Philander Ahn better known as Ralph Ahn was born in Los Angeles, California and gained recognition as an actor in 2012 when he began essaying the role of Tran in the Fox series, New Girl. Read further ahead to know everything about the late actor.

Ralph Ahn passes away

Jake Johnson, Ralph Ahn's co-star from the series, New Girl recently took to his official Instagram handle and expressed his grief on the demise of the actor by extending condolences to the actor's friends and family. He also recalled the time they worked together and revealed how it was so much fun to work with him and added how he was expecting to somehow work with him again.

The caption read, "RIP. So much fun to work with. He gave so much with literally no lines. I loved when he was on set. I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family/friends." (sic)

Numerous fans and celebrity artists took to the comments section and expressed their grief on losing the actor. New Girl actor, Zooey Deschanel also commented on Johnson's post and expressed her feelings by stating 'Noooo' and adding a sad face emoji next to it. On the other hand, many fans recalled memorable episodes of the show that featured Ralph Ahn and hoped for his soul to rest in peace. Take a look at how they reacted to the demise of the actor.

Ralph Ahn's movies

Some of the popular movies that featured Ralph Ahn include Prisoner of War, Confessions of an Opium Eater, The Perfect Weapon, Life Stinks, Eyes of an Angel, Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, and many more.

Image: Instagram/@lamorne