What Happened To Ruby In The One And Only Ivan? Here Is The Character's Fate

The One and Only Ivan is a new fantasy Disney film for all ages. Helmed by director Thea Sharrock, The One and Only Ivan is based on author K. A. Applegate’s novel which goes by the same name. This heart-warming film was released on Disney Plus on August 14, 2020. The film narrates the story of a silverback lowland gorilla named Ivan who lived in a cage at a mall. One of the lead characters in the film that won many viewers’ hearts’ is Ruby, a baby African bush elephant. Read on to find out, “What happened to Ruby in The One and Only Ivan?”

Who plays Ruby in The One and Only Ivan?

According to the film's IMDb page, American child actor Brooklynn Prince was the voice actor for Ruby in the film. She was also seen in the 2017 film The Florida Project. Prince also starred in the horror film The Turning.

What happened to Ruby?

Ruby meets Ivan the gorilla when she is purchased by the owner of Big Top Circus, Mack. Ruby begins to draw a crowd in the Big Top Circus which is otherwise running out of business. In the beginning, Ivan was wary of Ruby who had started prying in his life the moment she met him. However, gradually the two animals develop a friendship. Ivan finds a confidant in Ruby while she finds caretaker in him.

When Stella who is another African bush elephant in the circus, grows weaker, Ruby is positioned in her place to perform. Ivan encourages Ruby the elephant. On her death bed, Stella asks Ivan to look after the young Ruby. However, things become difficult for Ivan the gorilla when Mack begins to train Ruby to become a professional performer.

A displeased Ivan decides to find a way to free her. At night time, Ivan and Bob the stray dog trick the security guard Castello and finally set themselves and Ruby free. However, the animals are unsuccessful in escaping and Mack tracks them down.

However, their escape attempt is not in vain. The next day many visitors and even reporters arrive at the circus. Ivan paints a mural for them, a recreation of a forest and lake.

The reporter Julia interprets this as Ivan’s desire to be free. As media begins covering this story, protesters begin demanding the release of animals. Mack is finally forced to shut his circus. Ivan the gorilla is taken to a big gorilla enclosure where he is reunited with his kind. Ruby is finally transported to an elephant enclosure.

