What Happened To Rush Limbaugh? Popular Conservative Radio Host Passes Away At 70

Rush Limbaugh was a famous US radio personality whose harsh, aggressive style of mockery influenced American conservative politics a lot. Limbaugh died on February 17, 2021, in his home. Read on to find out what happened to Rush Limbaugh.

What Happened to Rush Limbaugh?

Limbaugh's wife Kathryn announced his death on Mr Limbaugh's radio show. For her, Rush Limbaugh's death was expected as he had been suffering from cancer for a long time. She said, "I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today,” and then told the audience that her husband had passed away from complications due to lung cancer. According to the New York Times, Rush Limbaugh had revealed the news of his cancer diagnosis in February last year. Rush was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the US's highest civilian award by President Trump.

Limbaugh rose to prominence in the 1980s as he was put in charge of being the host of a national political radio show where people could call in and voice their opinions. He revolutionised the way radio shows influenced political opinions. He made the Rush Limbaugh show into a political attack front for the conservatives against the democrats and liberals. At the peak of his popularity, Limbaugh had over 15 million dedicated listeners to his radio talk show. He influenced millions of Americans and guided their actions through his harsh political commentary.

Rush Limbaugh's Influence on American Politics

Limbaugh was gifted with a powerful voice, perfectly suitable for radio and broadcast and he used it to deliver his conservative opinions with so much confidence that his followers believed his words to be the truth. “In my heart and soul, I know I have become the intellectual engine of the conservative movement,” Limbaugh told author Zev Chafets in the book “Rush Limbaugh: An Army of One.”

Forbes magazine had estimated his yearly income for 2018 to be around $84 million and celebritynetworth.com reported his net worth to be about 600 million dollars. He was certainly paid much more than any other radio host. Hundreds of thousands of his fans mourned his death on social media and wrote posts in his honour. However, he was always in the middle of controversies for his political stance.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100 per cent accuracy of the figures.

