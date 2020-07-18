What Happened To Tamar Braxton? Here Is Why The American Singer Is Hospitalised

Tamar Braxton is a popular American Television personality, singer and actor. The stars claim to fame came with her appearance on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and the We TV reality television series Braxton Family Values. The 43-year-old singer has been nominated for four Grammy Awards and two received two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her work on The Real, the American talk show. Read on to find out, “What happened to Tamar Braxton?”

Tamar Braxton Suicide Attempt

The Grammy-nominated American singer Tamar Braxton was hospitalised Thursday, July 16, 2020. The Los Angeles police responded to a report of a possible overdose and suicide attempt in an apartment in downtown Los Angeles. According to the reports of a media portal, the officers were called at about 9:45 p.m. to the Ritz Carlton Residences.

At the Ritz Carlton Residences, which are located in the Olympic Boulevard, a woman was reportedly found unresponsive and unconscious. She was taken to California Hospital Medical Center and was later identified as Singer Tamar Braxton. Several media reports also claim that the 43-year-old singer Tamar Braxton had attempted to end life but was reportedly unsuccessful, and fell unconscious.

What happened to Tamar Braxton?

According to the reports of an entertainment portal, the popular television personality, Tamar Braxton was found unconscious by her boyfriend David Adefeso. Since then Braxton has been hospitalised. The latest news reports also go on to add that Tamar had reportedly sent a message to her family, but she never tweeted it. According to the reports of an entertainment portal, Tamar Braxton's tweet which never went live hinted at her attempting to end her life.

Tamar Braxton Hospitalised

Tamar Braxton is currently being treated at California Hospital Medical Center. News reports suggest that the singer is in a stable condition now. Tamar Braxton was very active on her Instagram handle, as she had posted a video with her son on July 16.

Tamar Braxton on Social Media

The singer currently has a YouTube Channel with over 600,000 subscribers, where she was previously posting her music videos. She is currently running a YouTube Show named To Catch a Beautician on her YouTube channel. The All the Way Home singer has over 3 million followers on her Instagram handle. The singer is often seen posting motivational captions along with her pictures.

