'What If...?' Episode 1 Finally Out On Disney+ Hotstar; Here's How Netizens Reacted To It

What If...? has finally released its first episode on Disney+ Hotstar featuring a different Captain American than Steve Rogers. Here's what fans had to say -

Marvel's What If...? released episode 1 yesterday and with it an array of possibilities for the future! Episode 1 of What If features Agent Peggy Carter from the Captain America films and it's all you expected and more. Fans have been raving about the recently released episode ever since its launch yesterday, and here's what they said (Spoilers!) -

Fans react to What If episode 1 

What If...? episode one has certainly gotten an amalgamation of reactions from fans all over the globe. Marvel's What If...?, which is an animated series, released the first episode via Disney+ internationally and Disney+ Hotstar in India. Several fans took to their Twitter handle to share their thoughts about the first episode of What If. 

Many fans wrote about how Peggy Carter as Captain America was not only fitting but also expressed how they would love to see more of her in future episodes. Fans also called for Marvel to release another season of their series, Agent Carter, which is not a part of the MCU. 

Several fans also wrote about the relationship between Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers, with their roles now reversed. Many fans talked about how the dynamic duo was cute, writing about how they loved the way Marvel went about with the storyline. 

Several fans simply loved the content churned out by Marvel's newest ambitious animation series and praised it. Fans also 

More about Marvel's What If...?

What If...? is an animated anthology series based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. The series is the 4th TV show installment in the MCU and the studio's first animated series. The series explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would happen if major moments from the MCU films occurred differently. 

What If...? cast includes Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher, who narrates the series, alongside many MCU film actors reprising their roles. The first season of What If...? premiered on August 11 and will consist of nine episodes, concluding on October 6. It is part of Phase Four of the MCU. Reports also claim that a second season is already in development. 

