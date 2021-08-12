'What If...?' Episode 1 Finally Out On Disney+ Hotstar; Here's How Netizens Reacted To It

Marvel's What If...? released episode 1 yesterday and with it an array of possibilities for the future! Episode 1 of What If features Agent Peggy Carter from the Captain America films and it's all you expected and more. Fans have been raving about the recently released episode ever since its launch yesterday, and here's what they said (Spoilers!) -

The moment has arrived 💥



Step into a whole new universe in the first episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/28ll8REp8P — What If...? (@whatifofficial) August 11, 2021

What If...? episode one has certainly gotten an amalgamation of reactions from fans all over the globe. Marvel's What If...?, which is an animated series, released the first episode via Disney+ internationally and Disney+ Hotstar in India. Several fans took to their Twitter handle to share their thoughts about the first episode of What If.

Many fans wrote about how Peggy Carter as Captain America was not only fitting but also expressed how they would love to see more of her in future episodes. Fans also called for Marvel to release another season of their series, Agent Carter, which is not a part of the MCU.

TALL AND BUFF PEGGY CARTER, PLEASE JUST STEP ON ME 😳🥵🙏🏼#WhatIf #WhatIfMarvel pic.twitter.com/CCKBWYC96x — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) August 11, 2021

To whoever thought of giving Captain Carter a sword... C'mere, lemme kiss you. pic.twitter.com/PGbOhrpur7 — Aloki ¦¦ Sylvie is bean (@Sylki_Sylvie) August 11, 2021

Can't belive that I'll have to wait till 2022 to see her live action version in Doctor Strange pic.twitter.com/38U0rmvhL8 — Francisco (@Francis32748807) August 11, 2021

I loved the first episode of @whatifofficial #PeggyCarter is such a wonderful character. Beautiful character design and animation.

Can we have a season 3 of #AgentCarter@Marvel ? pic.twitter.com/8bEmbfMWCh — Billy Hopkinson (@BillyHopkinson) August 12, 2021

Several fans also wrote about the relationship between Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers, with their roles now reversed. Many fans talked about how the dynamic duo was cute, writing about how they loved the way Marvel went about with the storyline.

I loved this temporary dynamic so much, like just fucking look at this meme template framing like:

"When your boyfriend comes to interrupt your date with your other boyfriend to tell you both that your date's boyfriend stole a car" #WhatIf #WhatIfMarvel pic.twitter.com/7h4SKHkIxh — Zoe Rock Sand 🌈💀🍁🍂 (@ZoeRockSand1) August 11, 2021

Several fans simply loved the content churned out by Marvel's newest ambitious animation series and praised it. Fans also

Episode 1 was AWESOME!



I loved the Story, the action, humor and animation. I can't wait to see the rest of the series!



You have made this OG Marvel fan feel like I was 10 years old again. Thank you! — M. Anthony Bryant (@OlDevilDogUSMC) August 11, 2021

Yo CAPTAIN CARTER kicks ASS. She pulled no punches lol

I was like "he dead, they dead, dead dead dead OH MY GOD THE VIOLENCE" lol

NICE job not holding back on the violence. Especially since it's animated and people assume animation = kid friendly. — Pokemon Coordinator Mary (@RibottoStudios) August 11, 2021

More about Marvel's What If...?

What If...? is an animated anthology series based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. The series is the 4th TV show installment in the MCU and the studio's first animated series. The series explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would happen if major moments from the MCU films occurred differently.

What If...? cast includes Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher, who narrates the series, alongside many MCU film actors reprising their roles. The first season of What If...? premiered on August 11 and will consist of nine episodes, concluding on October 6. It is part of Phase Four of the MCU. Reports also claim that a second season is already in development.

“That was brilliant.” See Captain Carter in action tomorrow in the premiere of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/AXa5C9qOdy — What If...? (@whatifofficial) August 10, 2021

