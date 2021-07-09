'What If...?' Trailer Releases: Netizens Call It 'the Best' Creation Of Marvel

Marvel Studios has a lot to offer its fans in 2021. After a successful run of Wanda Vision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios took its fans on an adventure with Loki. As Loki has reached its finale, Marvel Studios announced its first animated series, What If...?. The official social media handle of Marvel Studios recently dropped the trailer of What If...?. Following the What If...? trailer release, Twitter is filled with reactions from Marvel fans.

Netizens react to Marvel's What If...? trailer

As Loki has almost come to an end, Marvel Studios surprised its fans with its first animated series What If...?. The series is all set to premiere on August 11, 2021, on the OTT giant Disney+. After MCU released the trailer of the series, netizens have been reacting to it on social media. Several Marvel fans also expressed their excitement via tweets. They also pointed out some strange details from this MCU's alternate universe version. A fan wrote, "I'm really excited to see Marvel's What if..? and I'm also excited to see Spider-man as the new doctor strange with a cape.", while another one wrote, "Bruh, the way Marvel is getting right with Loki AND that What If trailer got me real excited about this next round of phases of the MCU."

I'm really excited to see Marvel's What if..? and I'm also excited to see Spider-man as the new doctor strange with a cape. 👍🏻 — Brandon12121997 (@BrandonLeeDbson) July 9, 2021

Bruh, the way Marvel is getting right with Loki AND that What If trailer got me real excited about this next round of phases of the MCU. — Douglas "Wise" (@alwaysBeenWise) July 8, 2021

what if is about to be one of the best things marvel has done pic.twitter.com/DE9XicBjun — caitlin (@venomcavoy) July 8, 2021

🔹Spider-Man has Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation



🔹 Gamora got Thanos' armor



What if ?



Marvel studio pic.twitter.com/JQyLiPQhE8 — Black Widow ¥ Loki (@lokiWednesdays1) July 8, 2021

Chadwick Boseman fans get emotional on Twitter

Several Marvel fans are both excited and emotional to watch Chadwick Boseman's character King T'Chala aka Black Panther for the last time in What If..? They expressed how they felt via Twitter. A fan wrote, "What If legit looks like the best thing Marvel has ever created. But hearing Chadwick's voice sent me for a tailspin. I'm not ready.". Another one wrote, "The way that Chadwick Boseman is already gone, yet he's still alive in our Marvel hearts makes me happy. I think I might cry when I hear his voice in What If...?". A fan expressed how excited he is to watch the last performance of Chadwick Boseman and wrote, "Honestly what I'm most looking forward to in Marvel's 'What if...?' is to see Chadwick Bosemen's last performance."

What If legit looks like the best thing Marvel has ever created. But hearing Chadwick's voice sent me for a tailspin. I'm not ready. — ChuckFather (@bullDADcity) July 9, 2021

The way that Chadwick Boseman is already gone, yet he's still alive in our Marvel hearts makes me happy. 😭 I think I might cry when I hear his voice in What If...? pic.twitter.com/n8twmIHYJY — Nero (@MSpector_JM) July 8, 2021

Honestly what I'm most looking forward to in Marvel's 'What if...?' is to see Chadwick Bosemen's last performance. pic.twitter.com/LyqtUWIKkP — Droups Coup (@DroupsCoup) July 8, 2021

