What Is Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez's Combined Net Worth? Find Out

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows at a private ceremony in California. Ariana Grande’s rep confirmed the same to a few media portals and revealed that the couple is extremely happy and ready to begin this new chapter of their lives. So, who is Ariana Grande’s husband Dalton Gomez? What is Dalton Gomez’s net worth? What is Dalton and Ariana’s combined net worth? Find out below.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s combined net worth

Ariana Grande made headlines when she finally made her relationship with realtor Dalton Gomez public. The two featured in Grande and Bieber’s track, Stuck with U. After featuring in the music video, the couple was soon engaged, and Grande even flaunted her engagement ring on social media. Now according to TMZ’s report, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have tied the knot at their Montecito home in California.

Grande’s rep in a statement to People confirmed the same and revealed that only 20 people were invited to the ceremony and the couple’s family could not be any happier for them. Since Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez began dating there have been questions surrounding who exactly Gomez is. Before Dalton, Ariana has dated A-listers like Pete Davidson, Big Sean, and a few others.

According to Aaron Kirman Group’s official website, Dalton works as the sole buyers' agent for them. He hails from Southern California and is a 5-year native in the Luxury Real Estate Market. Moreover, Dalton Gomez also served as Director of Operations for Aaron Kirman Group for the first three years of the company. Owning to his success in the real estate industry, Life & Style has deemed Dalton Gomez’s net worth to be approximately around $20 million.

Talking about Ariana Grande, the pop singer began her career in the entertainment industry by working at Broadway. She soon became a teen sensation with her role as Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon show Victorious. After a few acting gigs, Grande turned her attention towards singing and signed up with Republic Records.

Ariana Grande was already quite famous amongst the youth but her debut solo album, Yours Truly cemented her further. Since 2013, Grande’s albums best represent her love for R&B and pop. This love led to her 2018 album, Sweetener winning a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. According to Celebrity Net Worth Ariana Grande’s net worth to be approximately $180 million due to all her mega wins in the music industry.

Considering this data, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s combined net worth is approximately $200 million. This net worth will grow further if the couple plans to start a new combined venture or focus on their individual careers. Grande’s future projects could also add a few more digits to this net worth and boost it further.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

IMAGE: ARIANA GRANDE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.