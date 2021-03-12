What Is 'Coven Of Sisters' Movie About? Netflix Brings Yet Another Stellar Spanish Film

Thanks to OTT, netizens from around the world have become more aware of each others' crafts and have learned to appreciate the distinct cultures. Spanish and Korean entertainment industries are especially exploding with the amount of global admiration they're receiving. Coven of Sisters might just be the next best project coming from Spain after Money Heist as it has managed to create enough hype around it in only a day. The film is directed by Pablo Aguero who directed acclaimed films like Eva Doesn't Sleep, and A Son of Man. Let's find out what Coven of Sisters entails.

What is Coven of Sisters movie about?

Coven of Sisters premiered on March 11, 2021, on Netflix but released on October 2 last year in its home country. The movie is set in 1609 and follows the journey of five women who are falsely accused of witchcraft and as a result, are announced to be sentenced to death. The women devise a wild plan to escape death or at least postpone it, by luring their inquisitors into witnessing the witches' Sabbath.

The film has received a 6.2/10 IMDB and opened to mostly positive reviews. Apparently, the movie is partly based on a true story even though it seems highly unlikely and groundless. The movie mimics the events that took place in old Spain where the practice of witch hunt had become prevalent and had, in fact, taken the lives of many women in the process. The movie, which is only 90 minutes long, is being compared to Neil Marshall's The Reckoning by many as it deals with the same topic. But Coven of Sisters review suggests that this movie is much better than Marshall's attempt at horror.

That doesn't come as a surprise though, as the movie boasts a pool of talented and renowned actors of Amaia Aberasturi, Alex Brendemühl, Daniel Fanego, Daniel Chamorro, Iñigo de la Iglesia, Yune Nogueiras, Asier Oruesagasti, Elena Úriz, Garazi Urkola, and Jone Laspiur. The historical drama has also received nine Goya Awards and six Feroz Awards in categories such as Cinematography and Acting among others. The mystery remains whether or not the girls were actually witches.