What Is 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Based On? Get All Of The Details Here

'What is Judas and the Black Messiah based on' is a question that has been on the minds of people ever since the film has released. Here is the simplistic answer to the question. The film is centred on the true tale of how FBI informant William O'Neal deceived Black Panther Party chairman and advocate Fred Hampton in the 1960s. Hampton is played by Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Widows), and O'Neal is played by LaKeith Stanfield (Sorry To Bother You, Knives Out). Since the film claims to be "inspired by real events," here's a rundown of those events.

What is Judas and the Black Messiah based on?

In the 1960s, the Black Panther Party came to prominence as a voice for and against police violence in Black communities. The BPP was also a socialist group, which gave J. Edgar Hoover, the notorious anti-Communist FBI director, even more grounds to demonise them and mark them a threat to the US government. He established a counterintelligence agency whose primary aim was to intimidate prominent members of the Civil Rights Movement, such as Hampton, who was an NAACP youth leader as well as ascending through the ranks of the BPP.

What is the Black Messiah?

"Judas and the Black Messiah" is a biblical reference. Judas was the one who sold Jesus for 30 pieces of silver and deceived him. Clearly, William O'Neal, played by LaKeith Stanfield, is the Judas here, as he exposes Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), the movie's messiah, for a $300 FBI bonus. The word "messiah" also refers to the FBI's attempt to avoid the advent of a civil rights messiah who could enrage crowds and cause a revolt.

What was the origin of the movie?

Keith and Kenny Lucas, the film's creators, didn't learn about the tale until they were in college, in an African-American studies class. According to Keith Lucas, there was a chapter on the Black Panthers, and in that section, there was a short paragraph on Fred Hampton and how the FBI and the Chicago Police Department conspired to kill him. They were taken aback when they learned the story of what happened, Keith told Vulture. He couldn't imagine something like this could happen in America and go unnoticed.

This is one of four films set to be released this year that deal with the FBI's role in the assassination or threats of Black activists. Movies like Judas and the Black Messiah, as well as One Night In Miami, MLK/FBI, and, to a lesser degree, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (which does reference Hampton's assassination and features BPP co-founder Bobby Seale).