Last Updated:

What Is Kylie Jenner's Baby Name? Her Family And Friends Drop Hints

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child with Travis Scott & fans are wondering about the child's name. Her friends & family dropped hints about the same.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
kylie jenner

Image:Instagram@kyliejenner/AP


Reality TV star and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott recently welcomed their second child. The couple already has a daughter named Stormi. On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram handle to announce the delightful news. She shared a black-and-white photo of the newborn's hand. But what caught attention was the comments section of the post that strongly hinted towards the baby's name.

Kylie Jenner welcomes her second baby

In the post, Kylie shared a glimpse of the baby's tiny hands. The child was apparently born on Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date '2/2/22' with blue heart emoticons which possibly indicates that the baby is a boy. The baby boy arrived just a day after Kylie celebrated her daughter Stormi Webster's fourth birthday. The hand in the photo appears to be Stormi's hand who is seen gripping the little baby's wrist as he squeezed his tiny fingers into a fist. Here take a look at her post-

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new mom. Though the reality star officially did not reveal the name of the baby, fans are speculating it to be 'Angel.'

Kylie Jenner's second baby name

Fans believe that the baby is named 'Angel,' due to several comments from the beauty mogul's friends and family. Hailey Bieber and Kim dropped adorable emojis. Whereas, Kourtney wrote, "Mommy of two life (heart and prayer emoji)." Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner commented, "Angel Pie.", Kylie's boyfriend Travis too commented on his post with a blue heart, followed by six brown hearts. Ariel Tejada, her makeup artist, wrote, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel”. Her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou joined the bandwagon and wrote “Angel baby." While the singer Normani shared several white hearts. Her friend Heather Sanders posted praying hands and a white heart and her friend Gregory Carter wrote, 'beautiful mama & beautiful baby #2'

READ | Kylie Jenner makes history; becomes first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers

Here take a look at their comments-

 

 

For the unversed, the reality star and Travis Scott confirmed in September 2021 that they are expecting their second child together.

 

Image:Instagram@kyliejenner/AP

READ | Kylie Jenner's lavish 'pink-themed' baby shower pictures are too cute to handle; see
READ | Kanye West thanks Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner for daughter Chicago's birthday party address
READ | Kylie Jenner gets permanent restraining order against fan who trespassed her house
READ | Kylie Jenner wishes daughter Stormi on turning 4; Khloe & Kris too pen heartfelt tributes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: kylie jenner, Travis Scott, kylie jenner second baby name
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND