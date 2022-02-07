What Is Kylie Jenner's Baby Name? Her Family And Friends Drop Hints

Reality TV star and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott recently welcomed their second child. The couple already has a daughter named Stormi. On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram handle to announce the delightful news. She shared a black-and-white photo of the newborn's hand. But what caught attention was the comments section of the post that strongly hinted towards the baby's name.

Kylie Jenner welcomes her second baby

In the post, Kylie shared a glimpse of the baby's tiny hands. The child was apparently born on Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date '2/2/22' with blue heart emoticons which possibly indicates that the baby is a boy. The baby boy arrived just a day after Kylie celebrated her daughter Stormi Webster's fourth birthday. The hand in the photo appears to be Stormi's hand who is seen gripping the little baby's wrist as he squeezed his tiny fingers into a fist. Here take a look at her post-

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new mom. Though the reality star officially did not reveal the name of the baby, fans are speculating it to be 'Angel.'

Kylie Jenner's second baby name

Fans believe that the baby is named 'Angel,' due to several comments from the beauty mogul's friends and family. Hailey Bieber and Kim dropped adorable emojis. Whereas, Kourtney wrote, "Mommy of two life (heart and prayer emoji)." Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner commented, "Angel Pie.", Kylie's boyfriend Travis too commented on his post with a blue heart, followed by six brown hearts. Ariel Tejada, her makeup artist, wrote, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel”. Her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou joined the bandwagon and wrote “Angel baby." While the singer Normani shared several white hearts. Her friend Heather Sanders posted praying hands and a white heart and her friend Gregory Carter wrote, 'beautiful mama & beautiful baby #2'

Here take a look at their comments-

For the unversed, the reality star and Travis Scott confirmed in September 2021 that they are expecting their second child together.

Image:Instagram@kyliejenner/AP