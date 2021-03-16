What Is 'Mank' About? Find Out As The David Fincher Movie Bags 10 Oscar 2021 Nominations

The list of Oscar 2021 Nominations is out and David Fincher's Mank has been nominated for not one or two but a total of 10 Awards. The movie was released on Netflix on December 4, 2020, and has been critically acclaimed since then, with special praise for the actor Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, who played the lead roles in it. Read along to know what the movie is about and what all has it been nominated for.

Know what David Fincher's Mank is all about

Mank is a Jack Fincher written movie, which has his son David Fincher at the helm and is based on the life of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, at the time of the development of the screenplay for his 1941 cult classic movie Citizen Kane. Mankiewicz is seen working on the screenplay for the director Orson Welles, who is played by Tom Burke in the movie.

Welles had given Mankiewicz a place to live at the end of the Californian desert, giving him a stock of cigarettes, alcohol and a British typist, named Rita, who is played by Lily Collins. In return, he expects to have a script within a period of 60 days. The movie shows montages from this period and also from Herman’s career in Hollywood back in the 1940s.

About Mank's Oscar 2021 Nominations

The movie went on to get nominated for the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling Awards at the Academy Awards of 2021, which are slated to be held on April 25, 2021. The movie has also received six nominations at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. Apart from Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, the movie’s cast also includes Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey and Charles Dance in supporting roles.

The movie is produced by Ceán Chaffin Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski under the banners Netflix International Pictures, Flying Studio, Panic Pictures and Blue Light. It has its music composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The cinematography is led by Erik Messerschmidt with Kirk Baxter as its editor.