What Is Spider-Verse? All About Spider-Man 2099 & 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse'

Amid the buzz surrounding the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the makers of the franchise have provided another delight for the fans of the superhero by teasing the Spider-Verse. They dropped the first look of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One, the continuation of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie. While the feature films have been more popular, the animated venture also has a fan base of its own.

The animated franchise is known for its appearance of numerous Spider-Man characters. Here's looking into the Spider-Verse franchise and who the different characters like Spider-Man 2099 are:

What is the Spider-Verse?

The Spider-Verse is the title of a comic created by Marvel Comics in 2014. The plot of the comics involves the presence of many Spider-Man characters in alternative worlds coming together to fight the villain Morlun. The basic plot of the comic was inspired by the last episodes of the 1994 TV series Spider-Man, where multiple Spider-Men came together.

The Spider-Verse had sought to bring all Spider superheroes across media under the same film. However, copyright issues caused some of them not to make it to the Spider-Verse.

Who is Spider-Man 2099?

Spider-Man 2099 is a character created by Marvel in 1992. It was part of the series involving multiple existing superhero characters that were portrayed in a futuristic setting.

It is geneticist Miguel O'Hara who turns into Spider-Man 2099 after an accident during his attempts to infuse Spider-Man-like qualities in humans. After the comics, he first appeared in the movies for the first time in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018, where Oscar Isaac voiced him in the post-credits scene.

In the latest trailer of the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part One, the Spider-Man, the alter ego of the protagonist Miles Morales, could be seen fighting the Spider-Man 2099.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Out

The Spider-Verse was first adapted for the screen in an animated format in the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The plot revolves around biracial teenager Miles Mirales's version of Spider-Man combined with Spider-Man superheroes across universes against Kingpin to rescue New York City. The sequel will come in two parts, the first part has been titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part One and its trailer was released on Sunday.

The trailer featured Gwen Stacy visiting Miles in his room and asking him if wanted to get out of the room. He replies that he was 'grounded'. She then turns into Spider-Woman and asks again if Spider-Man was grounded.

This is followed by visuals of Miles' Spider-Man battling Spider-Man 2099. The film releases on October 7, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@marvel