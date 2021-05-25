What Is 'The Eternals' Release Date In India? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Marvel's upcoming film, Eternals, recently released its first trailer on Monday, May 24. The two-minute teaser trailer features Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, and Kumail Nanjiani. Together, the 10 of them are part of the Eternals, an immortal alien race that was created by the Celestials.

The first Eternals trailer shows the group's arrival on Earth. It also shows fans a bit of their range of powers and gives fans a first look into Nanjiani's Bollywood dance sequence. There's also a glimpse of a surprising traditional Indian wedding between Madden and Chan's characters, Ikaris and Sersi, respectively. However, the recent trailer has fans wondering: What is the Eternals release date in India?

What is the Eternals release date in India?

According to multiple reports, Eternals set to release in late October 2021 in India. However, Marvel's Eternals' release date is slated for November 5, 2021, in the US, which is nearly a week later. In India, Eternals will likely release in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This assumption is due to the fact that Marvel is set to do so for both Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

More about Marvel's Eternals

The Eternals are a race of ancient immortal creatures, who have been living on Earth in secret. Fans can tell from the trailer that, all of the Eternals are capable of wielding cosmic energy. Marvel's official synopsis for Eternals says, "After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals — an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years — reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants."

Game of Thrones actor, Kit Harrington also joined Marvel's Eternals' cast. The first trailer gives fans the first peek into Harrington's character, which is Dane Whitman aka Black Knight, a human warrior who wields a mystical sword. Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao is the writer and director for The Eternals. Ramin Djawadi reunites with Game of Thrones actors (Madden and Harrington) and will be the composer for the film.

Image - Still from Eternals trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.