What Is 'The Marvels' Release Date? Know All About 'Captain Marvel 2' Release

On May 3, 2021, Marvel Studios surprised fans with a special video celebrating the past movies from 'Phase One to Phase Three' and introducing 'Phase Four' movies to the audience. The audience is excited to meet familiar faces once again and be introduced to brand new superheroes. Marvel Studios has announced and confirmed the release of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spiderman: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and many more. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fans are excited to know about the brand new movies, one movie has caught their special attention, The Marvels. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming movie.

When is The Marvels releasing?

According to the video released by Marvel Studios, the movies will be released from 2021 to 2023. The Marvels release date is scheduled to be November 11, 2022. The Marvels is the sequel to Captain Marvel which released on March 8, 2019, right before the Avengers: Endgame. Captain Marvels' character, played by Brie Larson, was last seen in the 22nd movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvels cast

So far, three main characters of the cast have been confirmed. Brie Larson will be reprising her role as Captain Marvel in the upcoming Marvel movie. On May 1, images of Iman Vellani dressed as Ms Marvel surfaced on the internet confirming speculations of the young actor taking on the powerful role.

The audience can also expect to watch Monica Rambeau in the film. Monica Rambeau's character was introduced in Marvel's series WandaVision. The character is portrayed by Teyonah Parris. As shown in the series, Rambeau is an agent of the organisation called S.W.O.R.D. which was founded by her mother Maria Rambeau. Maria Rambeau is also Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel's best friend.

Upcoming Marvel movies in Phase Four

In 2021, Marvel Studios will release Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead. The movie will be released on July 9, 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be the next movie to be released in the MCU, followed by Eternals. The last movie to release in 2021 will be Spiderman: No Way Home.

In 2022, Marvel fans will be treated with four movies. Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness will be released on March 25, 2022, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong. Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels will also be released in the upcoming year.

In 2023, the MCU will release Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The movies will not only see the return of many beloved characters but also directors Peyton Reed and James Gunn.