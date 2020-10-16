‘What Killed Michael Brown?’ Rejected By Amazon; Director Says 'It Was Shocking'

Shelby Steele is a popular American columnist and filmmaker who recently made a documentary movie on a famous incident that happened six years ago in the city of Ferguson, Missouri. It was an incident where an 18-year-old Black guy was shot dead by a white policeman. Shelby Steele came up with a documentary movie about this incident and named it What Killed Michael Brown? And when he connected with Amazon to showcase his documentary on their platform, they rejected it.

What Killed Michael Brown?

According to reports by Fox News, Shelby Steele’s son Eli Steele stated that Amazon rejected their new film about the death of Michael Brown from showcasing on their platform. He added that it is only because the story is not a politically correct narrative. Amazon sent an email to the director, Shelby Steele, and stated that his documentary did not meet their content quality expectations and hence will be rejected to be showcased on their platform. They also added in the email that they will not be accepting resubmission of this title and their decision may not be appealed.

Steele thought that the email might be a result of some technical issue as it takes a long process to get any film approved by Amazon. He shared his feelings and said that it never occurred to him that his film would be rejected on the basis of its content. It came as a shock to him.

Eli added that Amazon has approved other movies that are related to the incident as they have an "appropriate narrative". He stated that their side is not the politically correct one as they speak the truth and make no assumption or conspiracies. Eil Steele clarified that it’s an intellectual film and not a conspiracy film that would warrant being blocked.

Eli Steele published an open letter on the movie’s website about how his father’s movie got rejected by Amazon and stated that the movie would have given a different perspective about the incident as there are other related documentaries available on Amazon. Targeting the OTT platform, he added that the diversity of Black voices in the film is raw and unfiltered which has now been silenced by Amazon, according to the report.

