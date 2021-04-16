What Role Did Scarlett Johansson Play In The 1997 Movie Home Alone 3?

Home Alone 3 is the third part of the popular American comedy franchise Home Alone that became a huge hit among the fans for its amazing storyline as well as stellar performances by the cast members. Scarlett Johansson in Home Alone 3 essayed a supporting role in the film. Read ahead to know more about Scarlett Johansson’s Home Alone 3 as well as other prominent appearances of the actor.

What role did Scarlett Johansson play in Home Alone 3?

Scarlett Johansson is one of the popular artists in the film industry and not many people know that she appeared as a child artist in a variety of movies and shows, one of which included the third film from the Home Alone franchise. Scarlett Johansson appeared in a small role in the film essaying the role of Alex’s sister, Molly. As the plot of the movie revolved around Alex’s encounter with the terrorists, Scarlett Johannson in Home Alone 3 appeared only in a handful of scenes.

Scarlett Johansson’s movies

Some of the popular Scarlett Johansson’s movies include Lucy, Ghost in the Shell, Don Jon, Sing, Under the Skin, Her, The Prestige, Rough Night, He’s Just Not That Into You, The Nanny Diaries, Girl With A Pearl Earring, Scoop, The Perfect Score, Ghost World and many more. She is widely known for her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scarlett Johansson eventually became a well-known star in the entertainment industry after appearing as a child artist, but she keeps her daughter away from all the limelight. Scarlett Johansson’s daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, was born in 2014 after she got engaged to French journalist Romain Dauriac. When in 2017 the couple filed for divorce, it came out as a shock to people as she had always been secretive about her personal life. As the paparazzi became even more curious to know about her daughter, Scarlett released a statement saying how paparazzi put people's lives at risk - by waiting for days in quiet neighbourhoods in blacked-out cars, trying to follow her to the playground and photographing her child and other people’s children in a safe place.

