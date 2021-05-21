What Time Does 'Army Of The Dead' Release On Netflix? Check Out All Details

Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick's Army of the Dead is all set to release in selected theatres and on Netflix on May 21. The much-anticipated movie has left fans excited about its release time. Written and directed by Zack Snyder, the trailers of the film created quite a buzz on the internet and has surpassed over 10M views. If fans wish to watch the film and are wondering what time does Army of the Dead release on Netflix, here's a quick peek into the release time.

Army of the Dead release time

Army of the Dead will be released on Netflix on Friday at 12:30 pm IST. More so, in India, it is available in English and Hindi languages. Filmmaker Zack Snyder is known for his work on outings like 300, Watchmen, Justice League. Army of the Dead ​​​​​follows the story of what happens after a zombie outbreak leaves Las Vegas in ruins, walled off from the rest of the world.

Army of the Dead release date: May 21, 2021

While unveiling its trailer, the makers also gave away some details about the plot. The statement read, "When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all."

Reviewing the trailer, a user wrote, "I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a better put together trailer! Kenny Rogers - the gambler. Phenomenal job." The film also stars Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt, in pivotal roles. Speaking to The Guardian, the director said that the challenge is to interest people having preconceived ideas about genre movies. He added that people don’t expect genre movies to be smart and hoped that he could make a little bit dent in that.

(IMAGE: STILLS FROM ARMY OF THE DEAD TRAILER)

