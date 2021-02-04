What Time Does 'Bliss' Release On Amazon Prime? Release Time, Premise And More

Amazon Prime Video recently released the trailer for Bliss, the trippy sci-fi drama which is all set to make its OTT release soon. This reality blending movie is helmed by director Mike Cahill who is known for making indie sci-fi dramas such as Another Earth and Origins. This new movie stars Hollywood A-listers such as Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson. Read on to find out what time does Bliss release on Amazon Prime.

What time does Bliss release on Amazon Prime?

Bliss Movie release date is February 5. Like most other Amazon Prime shows and films Bliss movie release time will be 12:01 AM PT which is 3:01 AM ET. Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the film after 8:00 AM BST, while Indian viewers will be able to access it at 12:31 PM IST. Bliss on Amazon Prime will be available to the Australian viewers at around 5:00 PM AEST.

What is Bliss on Amazon Prime about?

Fans might have already seen the trailer of this thriller which was released on January 13. The trailer for Bliss sets up an intriguing premise and leads you to question: What if your suspicions about living in a simulation weren't just suspicions, but actually proveable? And what if you were able to move between the simulation and reality with ease? This is exactly the situation Greg (Wilson) finds himself in when he first meets Isabel (Hayek).

This chance encounter allows Isabel to reveal to Greg that the nature of their harsh, colourless world is not what it seems. Isabel has the power to make objects move with the flick of her hand, stunning Greg and revealing it's \fake. In reality he and Isabel are a couple actually living in a far more glamorous and well-kept world and the grim one is her creation.

Salma Hayek Uploads Photos Of Herself In A Bikini

Recently, Hollywood actor Salma Hayek has shared several throwback pictures from her vacation that she had after staying in quarantine for more than of 2020 like everyone else. Most of her pictures feature her clad in a bikini. In an exclusive interview with Etonline, Salma has revealed why she considers her bikini photos as liberating. In the interview, Salma Hayek has revealed that she had to exercise a lot and lose some weight as well before she donned the bikini again.

