What Time Does Citation Release On Netflix? Check Date And Time

Citation is one of the highly-anticipated movies to release on the ace digital streaming platform Netflix. The social drama flick tells the story of sexual harassment, as the makers took inspiration from one of the scandalous reports of 2019. The movie will mark its digital release amid the pandemic. Previously, filmmaker Kunle Afolayan confirmed that Citation would debut on Netflix.

Temi Otedola will play the role of Moremi in the social drama movie Citation. It will mark her debut in the film industry after gaining popularity as an influencer and YouTuber. So, this has raised the expectations of the audience, who are waiting for the movie on Netflix to release. Check out the release date and time of Citation below:

What time does Citation release on Netflix?

Citation release date 2020

Citation will release on November 6, 2020, Friday on the online streaming platform Netflix. Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan will address the subject of the social issue, including gender-based violence and harassment in tertiary institutions. The inspiration came from BBC Africa Eye, which released a documentary exposing university lecturers and authorities in Nigeria as well as Ghana in 2019. The movie tells the story of a young postgraduate student, who is a victim of sexual harassment by her teacher. Here is the release time of Citation to watch and enjoy on Netflix:

Citation release time 2020

The makers have not revealed any information about Citation's release time to the interested viewers. However, people who want to watch the movie can subscribe to Netflix and hit the bell icon. So, it will notify them when the movie comes out on the platform. Check out the trailer of Citation:

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Shares 'useless Facts' & BTS Pics Of 'Deadpool' As He Walks Down Memory Lane

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Citation movie cast

Besides featuring newcomer Temi Otedola, Citation will also star Jimmy Jean Louis, a Haitian actor, in the lead role. He will portray the sex offender lecturer in the movie. The flick will also feature Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Adjetay Anang, and motivational speaker Ibukun Awosika in supporting role. The film has created massive anticipation among fans, mainly due to its bold, controversial subject matter.

Also read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Quarantine For The First Time; Says 'it Was Nice But Scary

Also read: 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.