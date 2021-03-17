What Time Does 'Get The Goat' Release On Netflix? All About This Portuguese Comedy Flick

Netflix Brasil is back with a new flick on the OTT platform. After releasing the feature film titled Double Dad on January 15, 2021, Netflix brings another feature film in the Portuguese language, the film is a comedy flick called Get the Goat. The Vitor Brandt directed film shows the story of two cops who cross paths with dangerous criminals as they search for Celestina, a goat mascot. The comedy movie is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 18, 2021. Read on to know what time does Get the Goat release on Netflix?

What time does Get the Goat release on Netflix?

Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that the Get the Goat release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Indian subscribers can stream Get the Goat on Netflix on March 18, Thursday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch the Get the Goat movie from 8 am on Thursday while viewers in Australia can watch the film from 7 pm onwards. As per Spain time, Get the Goat will be available to watch at 9 am on March 18, 2021. As per Brazil Time, the movie can be watched at 5 am. One can also turn on the notification to get an update about when the Get the Goat movie releases on Netflix.

About Get the Goat on Netflix

Get the Goat is a crime comedy film in the Portuguese language. The film is released by the Netflix Brasil segment. Get the Goat cast includes actors like Matheus Nachtergaele, Edmilson Filho, Leticia Lima, Leandro Ramos, Evelyn castro, Valeria Vitoriano, Victor Allen, Renan Medeiros, Eyrio Okura, Jessica Tamochunas, Marcondes Falcao, and Juliano Cazarre. The story of the film is penned by writer Denis Nielsen, Vitor Brandt. The Portuguese film has a running time of 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Upcoming Portuguese flicks to look forward to in 2021

The list includes a science fiction/drama titled Lulli, an Untitled Alexandre Moratto film, and a film called Carnaval, a teen romantic comedy called Quem Nunca? as well. Currently, Netflix viewers who have loved any previous Portuguese series on the platform can have a look at a list of other Portuguese language web series that can be streamed on OTT platform in the US as well as in some other countries. The series includes names like 3%, O Mecanismo, Killer ratings, Cidade Invisivel, Coisa Mais Linda, Sintonia, The Circle Brasil, Ninguém Tá Olhando, Anitta: Made In Honório, Vai Anitta, Irmandade, Super drags, Onisciente, O Escolhido, Samantha!, Afronta!, Bom Dia, and Veronica.