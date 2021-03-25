What Time Does 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Come Out On Streamers In India And Globally? Read On

The international Godzilla vs Kong Release date is right around the corner. The fourth film in the MonsterVerse saga will see the Japanese and the American pop culture icons indulge in a battle for the throne of the apex titan. Given that several films in the recent past have been simultaneously been released in cinema halls as well as streaming platforms, the questions regarding Godzilla vs Kong release time on streamers is being asked often by its potential watchers ahead of the film's world-wide opening day. Read on to know more about Godzilla vs Kong release time for Indian and world-wide OTT platforms, if there is one.

What time does Godzilla vs Kong release on streamers around the world?

In order to answer the question, "What Time Does Godzilla vs Kong come out? As far as select regions around the world are concerned, the fourth chapter in Legendary and Warner Bros. MonsterVerse saga will get a simultaneous release in theatres as well as HBO Max on March 31st. The film will be available for streaming on HBO Max free of cost for a total of 31 days post its theatrical release. In the past, such a release plan was put in place for films like Wonder Woman 1984, Tenet and the recently-released Tom And Jerry movie.

For those who would like to watch the film without entering the physical cinema halls, they can start streaming the same from March 31st onwards on HBO Max and will be able to do so for almost the entirety of the month of April. However, this facility is only going to be available for viewers who reside in regions where HBO max is operating actively. No specific release time for the same is available as yet.

As far as the release plan for India is concerned, the film will only get a theatrical release for now. However, should any piece of news regarding the same comes to light, it will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. Historically, for Indian viewers, all the MonsterVerse films were released onto Amazon Prime Video after the end of their respective theatrical runs. No such India OTT release plan has been released by the makers of the Adam Wingard film yet. Indian viewers and film watchers around the world, however, for now, can catch the film in theatres and/or wait for its streaming debut due to health and safety reasons.

About Godzilla vs Kong:

The fourth chapter of the MonsterVerse saga, Godzilla vs Kong, sees the two icons partake in a re-match after a gap of close to six decades. The first time that the two alpha titans were seen in an attempt to settle scores was the 1962 film, King Kong vs. Godzilla, the ending of which attracted a lot of negative feedback. Godzilla vs. Kong cast list includes the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, and Eiza González, amongst others. As far as Godzilla vs. Kong release date is concerned, the film is screening in Indian theatres now.