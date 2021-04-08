What Time Does 'Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?' Release On Netflix? Know All About The Film

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? is an upcoming Turkish political comedy film that will release on Netflix. The movie is directed by Andac Haznedaroglu and is adapted from the play with the same name which was directed by Yilmaz Erdogan. Read further to know what time does Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? release on Netflix.

What time does Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? release on Netflix

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? release date is slated to be on April 9. Netflix generally releases all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. Hence, Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? release time can also be expected to be at midnight on April 9, Friday for the US audience. Indian subscribers can stream the movie on Netflix from 1.30 pm IST. Italian viewers can watch the film from 8 am whereas Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 am on Friday. Australians can watch the film from 7 pm onwards and as for Spain, the movie will be available to watch from 9 am.

Details about Have you ever seen Fireflies? plot

The plot of the movie will revolve around a young woman named Gulseren whose story will be told from the perspective of her older self as she narrates it to her grandson. The trailer of the movie shows a young woman who goes through a lot of issues in her childhood in Istanbul but manages to stay happy. The rebellious young woman has to face various social and political pressure as she grows up while also going through love, loss and loneliness. The movie's narration is similar to that of Titanic and The Notebook, in terms of how an older woman narrates the story and recounts her life. The run time of the movie will be 1 hour and 53 minutes.

A look at the Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? cast

The movie will feature Yilmaz Erdogan, Ecem Erkek, Devrim Yakut, Merve Dizdar, Ushan Cakir, Bora Akkas and Bulent Colak. The production house for the movie is BKM. It will release in the Turkish language with English subtitles.

Promo Image Source: Still From Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? Trailer