What Time Does 'Just In Time' Release On Netflix? Details About Upcoming Comedy Movie

Netflix is now all set to greet its audience with another interesting movie Just in Time. It is a comedy movie about a meticulous clerk in a bookstore who gets to know that the store is closing immediately. As the Just in Time release date is coming close, a lot of people have been wondering about what time does Just in Time release on Netflix. For all the people who are wondering about the Just in Time release time and date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Just in Time release date

Just in Time on Netflix will be releasing on March 12, 2021. The movie will be able on the streaming service from tomorrow. The audience all over the world can stream the movie anytime anywhere from this Friday on their devices. One just needs to have an active subscription to Netflix to watch the movie. Here is a look at the Just in Time release time on Netflix.

What time does Just in Time release on Netflix?

Netflix is known to release all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to pacific time. Therefore following the same pattern, the Just in Time release time can also be expected to be at midnight on Friday, March 12, 2021, according to PT. The Kenyan viewers will be able to watch this African comedy movie at 11 AM on Friday on Netflix. The Indian Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the movie from 1.30 pm IST on Friday, while Mexican users can watch the show from 2 am. According to Eastern Time, Just in Time on Netflix will be available to stream from 3 am on Friday, March 12, 2021. Subscribers of Netflix in Australia can enjoy the show from 7 pm tomorrow.

Just in Time on Netflix

The movie Just in Time is written and helmed by Dolapo Adeleke. The Just in Time cast features several talented actors like Sarah Hassan, Stycie Waweru, Mawuli Gavor, Pierra Makenna, Eve D’Souza, Christabel Jazz Mistri among others. The official description of the movie on Netflix reads as, “A meticulous clerk for a bookstore that has just been shuttered suddenly finds herself taking care of her cousin’s witty 11-year-old daughter.” Here is a look at the Just in Time trailer.

Image Credits: Netflix