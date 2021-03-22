What Time Does Loyiso Gola: Unlearning Release On Netflix? Find Out Details Here

Last Updated:

What Time Does Loyiso Gola: Unlearning Release On Netflix?

What time does Loyiso Gola: Unlearning release on Netflix? Loyiso Gola is a popular African stand-up comedian who brings attention to social issues with comedy.

Ioyiso Gola is one of the most popular African comedians of contemporary times. The comedian's latest special, Loyiso Gola: Unlearning is set to release on Netflix. Loyiso Gola made his debut on Netflix in the 2018 group stand up comedy show called Comedians of the World, where he performed alongside other famous African artists such as Tumi Morake, Loyiso Madinga and Riaad Moosa. Unlearning is Gola's first independent Netflix special and fans have been looking forward to this ever since the special was announced. Read on to know what time does Loyiso Gola: Unlearning release on Netflix. 

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning Release Date 

The comedy special is set to release on March 23, 2021. The show is a Netflix special, meaning the OTT platform owns the rights to the show. Hence, the show will be available to watch in all countries as long as viewers have access to a Netflix account. 

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning Release Time 

Netflix hasn't announced an official release time for Unlearning. However, Netflix almost exclusively releases all the new content at 3 AM PST. So, it can be expected that the Unlearning comedy special will release at the same time. As reported by SApeople.com, Unlearning is the first-ever solo comedy special to be released by an African comedian. 

