What Time Does 'Night In Paradise' Release On Netflix? Here Is What You Need To Know

Night in Paradise is a popular South Korean drama film that premiered in September last year. It was recently announced that this film would be given an OTT release on Netflix along with other important details about the release. The announcement had come as exciting news among fans who had been waiting for a long time to watch this film.

With strong anticipation having created for this movie already, many are wondering about when exactly the film would be released. Following are more details about Night in Paradise release time.

What time does Night in Paradise release on Netflix?

Night in Paradise is all set to be released on the streaming giant on April 9, which is only a short while away. Quite like other films and shows on Netflix, this film will also be streamed at 12 a.m. PST, which is 3 a.m. ET. While the subscribers in the United Kingdom will be able to see the film on 8 a.m. BST, Indian audiences will be able to enjoy this film at 12:20 p.m. IST. On the other hand, Australian audiences can stream the film at 5 p.m. AEST.

However, while the streaming giant makes its content available for audiences all over the world at the same time, they are subjected to change depending upon factors such as the film, the location under focus and the targeted audience. However, the mentioned time slots are the default timings when content is usually made available on Netflix. While this film was originally supposed to have a theatrical release, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led the filmmakers to give in to an OTT release for the audience.

The plot of Night in Paradise revolves around the story of a man whose family members are murdered after he tries to leave his gang and ends up meeting a woman. This film first premiered at the 77th Venice International Film Festival last year. The star cast of this film includes Uhm Tae-goo, Jeon Yeo-been, Cha Seung-won and others in some of the major roles in the plot. It has been written and directed by Park Hoon-jung.

