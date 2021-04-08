What Time Does 'Ojukokoro: Greed' Release On Netflix? Know All About The Nigerian Film

Dare Olaitan directed movie Ojukokoro: Greed is all set to premiere on Netflix after over four years of its theatrical release. The movie’s poster and when it arrives on the platform was recently shared by Olaitan in a post on his Instagram feed. Read along to find out what time does Ojukokoro: Greed release on Netflix.

What time does Ojukokoro: Greed release on Netflix; find out here

Ojukokoro: Greed is finally set to arrive on Netflix, in just one day’s time on Friday, April 9, 2021. Netflix usually releases all the shows and titles that are set to stream on it, exactly at the midnight on the scheduled date, following Pacific Time. According to this, the movie is expected to arrive on Netflix, at midnight on April 9, 2021, for the audiences in the US. Viewers from India can stream Ojukokoro: Greed post 1:30 pm IST in the afternoon of Friday. Italian subscribers and Mexico subscribers can stream the film from 8 am and 2 am onwards, respectively. While Australian audiences can tune in after 7 pm, those who are in Spain will be able to catch the movie after 9 am.

More details about Ojukokoro: Greed

Ojukokoro: Greed released in theatres on March 17, 2017, in Nigeria and was critically acclaimed. The movie was produced by its director Dare Olaitan, in collaboration with Olufemi D. Ogunsanwo under the banners Singularity Media, House Gabriel Studios and BCI Studios. The run time of the film is 1 hour and 50 minutes and features an ensemble cast including Wale Ojo, Tope Tedela, Charles Etubiebi, Seun Ajayi, Shawn Faqua, Ali Nuhu, Somkele Iyamah, Emmanuel Ikubese and Afeez Oyetoro.

The movie is premised around the life of a manager of a shady petrol pump who is low on income and savings and one day decides to steal from his employer. However, in a turn of events, he realises that he is not the only one who is eyeing the money. The movie had Baba Agba on board as its cinematographer, while it was edited by Seun Opabisi. Ojukokoro: Greed was made in the English, Yoruba and Bini languages.

