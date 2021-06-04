What Time Does 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Release On Disney Plus? Here Are All Details

Raya and The Last Dragon is a recent animated film that has been created a lot of hype amongst the fans. The animated movie is expected to release on the Disney+Hotstar platform for the Indian audience. If you have been wondering when does the film release in India, this is just the right place for you. The film Raya and The Last Dragon premieres on May 3, 2021, and is available for anyone who has a subscription of the Disney Plus platform.

What time does Raya and The Last Dragon release on Disney Plus?

Raya and The Last Dragon is now available on the Disney+Hotstar platform and can be watched with a simple click on the website. The film released on the streaming platform on May 3, 2021, after creating a lot of anticipation amongst the viewers with its promising posters and promotional trailers. You can now watch the show by opening the web page on your laptop or with the help of the application available on Google Playstore and Appstore. If you have a Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription, you can watch the Hindi dubbed version of the film, while the original version is available with a premium subscription.

About Raya and The Last Dragon

Raya and The Last Dragon is an animated periodic film that comes with a dash of drama and fantasy. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a young warrior who is trying to protect the planet from a monster named Druun. The premise of the film has been set in an era where the dragons have returned after being extinct for hundreds of years. The story also speaks about the early era when the dragons and humans coexisted before a hideous creature attacked the planet, leading to the extinction of dragons. The film Raya and The Last Dragon has been directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and Don Hall while the production has been done by Walt Disney Pictures. Have a look at the trailer of Raya and The Last Dragon here.

IMAGE: STILL FROM RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.