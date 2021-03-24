What Time Does 'Seaspiracy' Release On Netflix? Details On The Documentary

From the film director of Vegan and the creators of Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret is the new documentary Seaspiracy on Netflix. It breaks down the “global fishing industry” and the impact people’s actions have on the sea. This documentary film about the marine ecosystem also focuses on overfishing, “sustainable fishing” and other topics. So, here are the details on what time does Seaspiracy release on Netflix.

What Time Does Seaspiracy Release On Netflix?

Since the trailer release for Seaspiracy on Netflix, fans have been counting down to the Seaspiracy release date. For those who do not know the Seaspiracy release date and Seaspiracy release time, the movie releases on March 24. The Seaspiracy release time has not been announced yet. Based on Netflix’s usual release timings, we can expect the environmental documentary to release at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time/3:00 AM Eastern Standard Time. That means the non-fiction film will be out around 1:30 PM in India.

OceanAsia co-founder Gary Stokes, who makes an appearance in the film, told Green Queen that he is glad that the documentary is coming out. Tabrizi says in the trailer that his notions about the ocean changed after filming the movie. He added that he used to have a “romantic vision” of the ocean. He added, “I was forced to confront a side of the story I never knew.” While the film is receiving positive comments as some eagerly wait for its launch on Netflix, the documentary is also receiving a negative backlash from the fishing industry.

The Fishing Industry On Seaspiracy On Netflix

World Fishing Online reported that the President of the National Fisheries Institute, John Connolly, sent a message to the Chief Content Officer of Netflix, Ted Sarandos. In it, Connolly sent in the dictionary definition of the words, ‘documentary’ and ‘propaganda’ and called Seaspiracy a “propaganda.” Then he described the documentary as “spreading of a vegan message masquerading as facts about seafood.” According to a document leaked to Plant Based News, the US seafood industry plans to start a retaliation campaign in response to Seaspiracy. The document describes the movie as a “dishonest attack” on the fishing industry. More elaborately, NFI remarked, “but hijacking a lifestyle while disingenuously targeting an industry that provides billions of healthy meals and employs 1.7 million Americans is an unacceptable and dishonest attack.” NFI plans to point out “inaccuracies” in the film.

Image Source: Seaspiracy on Netflix