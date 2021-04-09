What Time Does 'The Stand In' Release On Netflix? Read More About The Comedy Film Here

The Stand-In is a 2020 American comedy film directed by Jamie Babbit and written by Sam Bain. The plot of the movie revolves around a stand-in who takes over an actress's career and identity after performing her community service for tax evasion. Here is everything you need to know about The Stand In release time ad date on Netflix.

What time does The Stand In release on Netflix?

According to a report by Netflix, the Drew Barrymore starrer film premiered on April 9, 2021, on the streaming giant. The Netflix description of the film reads, "Her career in shambles, a reclusive movie star hires her stand-in to go to rehab for her, not expecting how much the look-alike will relish the role." The film follows the story of a disaffected comedy actress and her ambitious stand-in trading places. Similar to many Netflix shows and movies, The Stand In will be available to Indian viewers at 1:30 pm IST. The American audience can stream the movie at 12:00 am PT or 3:00 am ET. Viewers in the UK can expect to watch the comedy-drama film at 8 am GMT+1. The Stand In release time for viewers in Australia is 7 pm GMT+ 11.

More about the film

The film stars Hollywood star Drew Barrymore as Paula/Candy Black, Michael Zegen as Steve, Charlie Barnett as Simon, Ellie Kemper as Jenna Jones, Holland Taylor as Barbara Cox among others. The comedy-drama Netflix movie has Jamie Babbit at its helm, while it has been bankrolled by Tom McNulty and Chris Miller. The film originally released on December 11, 2020, to mixed reviews and has an IMDb rating of 4.5/10.

The principal photography began in the year 2019 in New York City and in the next month, the shoot was shifted to Lexington and Versailles, Kentucky. Actor Drew Barrymore was the first one to join the cast for the comedy-drama flick, followed by Michael Zegen. It was scheduled to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23, 2020, but was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Image Credits: Movieclips Trailers Official Youtube Channel