In December 2020, global streaming giant Netflix brought the rights to the Chinese fantasy period drama film The Yin Yiang Master: Dream of Eternity. The film had a major theatrical released in China on December 25 and is scheduled to arrive on Netflix pretty soon. Netflix managed to acquire the rights for the film internationally except China. The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity release date on Netflix is scheduled to be February 5, shortly after the lunar new year celebrations. Read on to dine out what time does The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity release on Netflix.

What time does The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity release on Netflix?

The Yin Yang Master is adapted from the popular 2001 novel Onmyoji written by Japanese writer Baju Yumemakura. According to its IMDb page, the story of the novel and the film sees the four best Yin Yang Masters in the country called to the capital to slay the serpent demon. This demon awakens only once in 100 years. In the meantime, a princess and the head of the royal guard conspire to end the serpent’s eternal life once and for all.

Like all other Netflix titles The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity release time is scheduled to be 12:00 AM PT, which is 3:00 AM PT. Viewers in UK will be able to watch the movie after 8:00 AM BST, while Indian viewers will be able to access it at 12:30 PM IST. The Yin-Yang master: Dream of Eternity on Netflix will be available to the Australian viewers at around 5:00 PM AEST.

The Ying Yang master Netflix synopsis

When a demonic serpent reawakens, the Yin-Yang Masters must solve a murder mystery and protect their realms from a dark conspiracy at the royal court.

The Ying Yang Master: Dream of Eternity cast

The film stars a young and attractive cast headed by Mark Chao from Saturday Fiction, Allen Deng from Ashes of Love, Jessie Li from Port of Call and Wang Ziwen from The Postmodern Life of My Aunt. Many of the actors have already appeared in Guo’s previous works as director. The film has been produced by Hehe Pictures, ZUI, Thinkingdom Pictures, Shanghai Film Group and Black Ant film.

