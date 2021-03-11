What Time Does 'Yes Day' Release On Netflix? Know All About The Jennifer Garner Starrer

The movie Yes day features Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, and Jenna Ortega in pivotal roles. Actors like June Diane Raphael, Fortune Feimster, Nat Faxon, Arturo Castro, and Molly Sims also play an important role in the film. Yes Day is an adaptation of the children’s book of the same name which is authored by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. According to the trailer of the film, the movie is all about a day called the Yes Day when the parents are not supposed to deny anything to their kids. Check out what time the film is slated to release.

What time does Yes Day release on Netflix?

Yes Day release date is scheduled for March 12, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that the Yes Day release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight on Friday, March 12. Indian subscribers can stream Yes Day on Netflix on March 12, Friday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch the Yes Day movie from 8 am on Friday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. One can also turn on the notification to get an update about when Yes Day movie premieres on Netflix.

Yes Day release on Netflix

The Jennifer Garner starrer Yes Day is all about the Torres family. The family has five members including the mother - Allison and father - Carlos (played by Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez respectively) along with their eldest daughter Katie and younger kids Nando and Ellie. The parents are shown to be worrying about their kids all the time which leads to them saying "no" to them for almost everything. However, when the kids give the idea of Yes Day to their parents, they agree and what follows is a series of fun-filled days accompanied by important life lessons.

The Netflix film Yes Day is also co-produced by Jennifer Garner herself. On the work front, Jennifer Garner is busy with her upcoming movie titled The Adam Project, which is currently in the post-production stage. While co-actor Edgar Ramirez also has a series of movie lined up of future releases including Jungle Cruise, The 355, and Losing Clementine.

Promo Image courtesy: jennamyhappiness Instagram