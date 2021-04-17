What Was Helen McCrory's Role In Harry Potter's Last Three Films?

On April 16, 2021, renowned actor Helen McCrory passed away at the age of 52, after her long battle with cancer. Her husband, Damian Lewis took to his official Twitter handle and confirmed the news. He informed that Helen died peacefully at her home. Helen was popular for her appearance in the Harry Potter film series. Here’s a detailed note on Helen McCrory as Narcissa Malfoy in the last three Harry Potter films. Take a look.

What was Helen McCrory's role in Harry Potter?

Helen McCrory in Harry Potter portrayed the role of Narcissa Malfoy, one of the youngest three sisters born to Cygnus Black III and Durella Rosier, who has attended Hogwarts. She makes her first brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince while attending the Quidditch World Cup with her hubby and son. Her character is distraught and almost hysterical as her husband is imprisoned in Azkaban and her son is forced to accept a dangerous assignment by Voldemort. The former bumps into Harry, Ron and Hermione. She hints about her beliefs that Harry will be soon ‘reuniting’ with his dead godfather, Sirius.

Helen’s role continues in Deathly Hallows, where her home is used against her will as the headquarters for Voldemort for confining prisoners including Harry, Ron and Hermione. When the group escapes the prison, Voldemort puts Narcissa’s family under house arrest. Later, when Voldemort casts a ‘killing curse’ on Harry, Narcissa is asked to verify his death. She realises that he is still alive and asks him if Draco is still alive. Harry confirms it and Narcissa realises that she cannot find her son until and unless she returns as a part of a ‘conquering army’. She lies to Voldemort and tells Harry is dead.

During her appearance in the fantasy film series, Narcissa shows almost no animosity towards Harry on a personal level. Her reaction at the end of the final battle is changed dramatically as she ignores the situation and takes Draco along with her. Initially, Helen was to portray Bellatrix Lestrange but withdrew because of her pregnancy. Bellatrix is played by Helena Bonham Carter.