Funniest Pranks By 'Whealth By Slaiman' That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones

Slaiman is an Australian social media influencer. He is popularly known for his YouTube channel 'Whealth by Slaiman' where he uploads hilarious pranks. His motive is to entertain his viewers through his videos.

The famous YouTuber has over 2.32 million subscribers on YouTube. The young Aussie also has two more YouTube channels titled as ‘Slaiman and Kate’ and 'Music by Slaiman' respectively.

Apart from his professional life, Slaiman's personal life too has been in the news. The YouTuber is in a relationship with his girlfriend Kate Martineau for over more than four years. Sometimes, he shares videos of doing pranks with his girlfriend too.

Let us take a look at some of Slaiman's funniest pranks.

Whealth by Slaiman's funny pranks

In this prank, throughout the day, he scares his girlfriend with different scary masks. The video has over one million views on YouTube. This prank is also an act of payback for the prank his girlfriend Kate pulled on him previously.

Slaiman pranks his girlfriend with a new iPhone. Kate wanted a new iPhone for a long time and she decided to finally buy it but before that, his boyfriend Slaiman bought it for her as a surprise. Take a look at the hilarious prank and its reactions.

In this prank, Slaiman purposely forgets his girlfriend Kate's birthday and acts as if he does not remember. His girlfriend feels bad about it and that is where Slaiman surprises Kate with gifts. The video has over 8.8 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the hilarious prank.

This is quite an old video but is one of the funniest pranks Slaiman ever pulled on Kate. The YouTuber takes artificial hair strands and pretends to cut his girlfriend's hair. She gets annoyed with it and shouts at Slaiman. Take a look at this crazy prank.

In this prank, Kate pulls a prank on Slaiman where she tells him to quit YouTube. Slaiman tells that he would choose YouTube over his girlfriend. Take a look at the prank which goes wrong for the couple.

Image Courtesy: Whealth by Slaiman's Instagram

